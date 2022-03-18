FFF: Watson to the Browns; so who should the Saints target next

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: What’s next for the Saints at QB, Erling Haaland will be the next great player in world soccer, and a trip to Old Metairie for some crawfish.

FOOTBALL

Well, the Saints lost out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes to Cleveland. Watson will get $230 million over five seasons, and it’s all GUARANTEED.

It’s the most guaranteed money on a single contract in NFL history.

So who do the Saints pursue now. In this order I say: Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, then Jameis Winston.

The Niners are moving on from Jimmy G after drafting Trey Lance in the first round last season. Garoppolo only has one year left on his contract. Garoppolo had surgery on his shoulder recently, but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Mayfield also has only one year left on his deal. He’s no doubt moving on after the signing of Watson. Mayfield is only 26 years old.

Finally, Winston would be a third option for the Saints. The market for Winston hasn’t been volatile, with only the Colts showing interest.

The Saints are letting other teams set the market on his contract.

FÚTBOL

In 80 games for Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland has produced 80 goals. That is absolutely mind-numbing.

The Norwegian will be a free agent this summer, and he’s expected to rack up a monster payday.

Two of the biggest teams in the world appear to be the favorites to land his services, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The club who lands Haaland will no doubt get a transcendent player.

FOOD

I headed to Old Metairie last week to check out the crawfish at The Galley. They were very tasty, and in my opinion some of the better ones I’ve tried in the city.

But, bring a nice chunk of cash for this dinner. It’s $8.99 a pound, some of the more expensive crawfish in the city.

The atmosphere was laid-back, and the waiters were pretty good. I would give it a try if you haven’t stopped in yet.

