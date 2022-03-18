BBB Accredited Business
A little cooler this weekend

Another cold front next week
Another cold front next week
Another cold front next week(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will be sunny and slightly cooler with a morning chill especially on Sunday. Highs will be mostly in the 70s with some upper 60s on Saturday around the Lake.

Another Spring storm will move into the area on Tuesday with a threat for storms and possibly severe weather. It looks like a pretty strong cold front will arrive later next week with temperatures slightly below normal and again a morning chill for Thursday and Friday.

