Pelicans hit the road to face San Antonio

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans (28-41, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (27-43, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts New Orleans in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Spurs are 4-7 against Southwest Division teams. San Antonio is the top team in the Western Conference with 28.1 assists per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 9.4.

The Pelicans are 19-23 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Herbert Jones averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 124-114 on Feb. 13, with Murray scoring 31 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 46.4% and averaging 20.9 points for the Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 25.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Keita Bates-Diop: out (back), Devontae Cacok: day to day (heel), Doug McDermott: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hamstring).

