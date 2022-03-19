Body shop employee shot by a customer in Mid City after an argument
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An employee at a local body shop is seeking medical attention after he was shot by a customer Friday evening.
Around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1900 block of Canal Street across from University Medical Center.
The owner of the body shop told Fox 8 that a man shot one of his employees in the neck.
No further details are available at this time.
