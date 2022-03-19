BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans

The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans, after it was spotted floating in the water Friday evening (March 18).(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities are working to identify an unknown male whose dead body was spotted floating in the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans early Friday evening (March 18).

New Orleans police provided no description other than the gender of the dead person, who was spotted by a “bystander” around 6:09 p.m., according to an initial report.

The body was recovered and brought to shore near the foot of Canal Street, where the person was pronounced dead by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Police gave no indication whether the body had sustained any traumatic injury. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office following an autopsy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Deputies investigating shooting death in Metairie, Jefferson sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - The Saints went all-in to trade for Watson but came up short. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)
After Further Review: Five takes from the Saints & Deshaun Watson
A woman was killed and man injured when the BMW sedan they were driving in crashed late Friday...
Woman killed, man injured in Irish Channel crash on Tchoupitoulas Street
Mackie brothers help NOLA East
Mackie brothers bring multi-million dollar projects to expand arts and sciences in New Orleans East
Mid City shooting
Body shop employee shot by a customer in Mid City after an argument