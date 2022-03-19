BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested after allegedly hitting 5-week-old in the face for crying

Darryl Robinson, 23
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested he allegedly hit an infant in the face because she was crying, an arrest report from the Baton Rouge Police Department shows.

Darryl Richardson, 23, was arrested is facing charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, according to authorities.

Police say they responded to a call at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital located at 8300 Constantin Blvd. Friday, March 18 around 2:40 p.m. in reference to a cruelty to juveniles compliant.

Once they arrived, authorities reportedly contacted hospital staff, who stated the 5-week-old victim arrived to the emergency room with injuries that included redness, swelling, and bruising to her left eye.

Authorities report the infant’s left eye was swollen with significant bruising to her eyelids.

Police say once the child was able to open her eye, there was blood on her eye ball.

Hospital staff stated that the victim would be admitted to the hospital due to her injuries.

Once police contacted Richardson, he admitted the victim’s injuries were due to him “intentionally striking her in the face with the back of his hand, after she was fussy and crying,” police report.

Richardson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

