Nicondra: Nice and quiet through the weekend with storms again next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very nice Saturday for all the events this weekend and Sunday looks to follow with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Sunday will start off just a bit cool with lows in the 30s north and 40s south. Temperatures and moisture rebound on Monday ahead of the next big weather system that could spark a few showers as early as Monday night. Tuesday looks to be wet as the low approaches and storms are likely. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting the area for a potential for severe storms. Keep up with the forecast for the start of the week. In the meantime enjoy a lovely weekend as we officially enter astronomical spring on Sunday.

