BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman killed, man injured in Irish Channel crash on Tchoupitoulas Street

A woman was killed and man injured when the BMW sedan they were driving in crashed late Friday...
A woman was killed and man injured when the BMW sedan they were driving in crashed late Friday (March 18) on Tchoupitoulas Street near Felicity Street, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was killed and a man injured when their BMW slammed into a flood wall along Tchoupitoulas Street in the Irish Channel late Friday night (March 18), New Orleans police said.

The identities and ages of the victims were not disclosed.

It was not immediately known why the black sedan left the roadway, but police said the man driving apparently lost control when taking a curve at high speed. The eastbound vehicle struck the wall at high speed around 10:17 p.m., coming to rest in a grassy area near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Felicity streets.

The woman passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS. His condition was not disclosed.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6205.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Deputies investigating shooting death in Metairie, Jefferson sheriff says

Latest News

The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans
FILE - The Saints went all-in to trade for Watson but came up short. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)
After Further Review: Five takes from the Saints & Deshaun Watson
Mackie brothers help NOLA East
Mackie brothers bring multi-million dollar projects to expand arts and sciences in New Orleans East
Mid City shooting
Body shop employee shot by a customer in Mid City after an argument