Zack: A nice, cool feel for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold front has passed through, right on time for another gorgeous weekend in weather.

It is a bit cooler, so you will have to dress for the temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Today’s highs likely struggle to make it out of the 60s, but the low 70s are expected Sunday. Sunny skies will dominate most of the weekend forecast, but I am expecting some periods of clouds later today.

Monday sees a return of the Gulf breeze, and storms will be back in the mix Tuesday, with a severe weather risk expected. This is a much more dynamic storm than last week’s, which could lead to a hazardous severe weather day.

Once we make it to Wednesday, the cold front will have swept through and our weather pattern looks to go quiet. It also will turn cooler, with a spring chill in the forecast for the end of next week and possibly lingering all the way through next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.