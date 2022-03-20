Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday evening (March 20) in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 8:19 p.m. in the 12900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police said a man walking in the exit lane off Interstate 510 onto eastbound Chef Menteur Highway was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle continued eastbound and fled the scene.

The NOPD has not released a description of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Michael Baldassaro at (504) 658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

