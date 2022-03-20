BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man struck by vehicle, killed on Chef Mentuer Highway

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 8:19 p.m. in the 12900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

A man was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Deputies investigating shooting death in Metairie, Jefferson sheriff says

Latest News

‘Absolute nightmare’: New North Shore transportation heads could alleviate traffic woes
An 18-wheeler and a train collided just after noon on March 11 in St. Bernard Parish.
18-wheeler, train collide in Arabi
18-wheeler, train collide in Arabi
18-wheeler, train collide in Arabi
New Orleans pot hole
Pothole repairs take over 200 days to complete in New Orleans on average, officials report