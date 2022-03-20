Man struck by vehicle, killed on Chef Mentuer Highway
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 8:19 p.m. in the 12900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
A man was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.