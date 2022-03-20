Man struck by vehicle, killed on Chef Mentuer Highway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 8:19 p.m. in the 12900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

A man was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

