Nicondra: Quiet to start the week. Significant storms likely Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve finished out the weekend on a lovely note with mostly clear skies and pleasant conditions. Monday will be fairly pleasant as well with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will increase and moisture increases as well setting up a situation for strong storms on Tuesday. Instability will be high across the region with plenty of warm moist air in place as a strong dip in the jet stream heads this way. A surface low will develop and strong winds in the middle and upper levels will provide plenty of uplift for strong thunderstorms. There will be a high potential for rotating storms as well. Hail, high winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible with this system. The Storm Prediction Center places places a rare level 4 moderate risk across parts of the region north of I-12 and level 3 enhanced risk along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and surrounding Lake Pontchartrain. Pay close attention to the forecast into Tuesday and make sure your severe weather plan is in place. The storm system should clear the area by Wednesday morning and right now the rest of the week looks quiet.

