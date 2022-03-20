No. 13 LSU drops SEC series opener to Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson and his No. 13 ranked LSU Tigers (14-5, 0-2 SEC) dropped their Southeastern Conference series opener to Texas A&M (12-6, 2-0 SEC) 8-7.

For the second game in a row, the Tigers gave up the lead with the game tied in the top of the ninth inning as the Aggies scored four runs to take an 11-7 lead.

In the first two games the Aggies have out-hit the Tigers 22-to-14.

LSU tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Tyler McManus two-run single to tie the game at 7-7 with two outs.

The Aggies scored 11 runs on 12 hits, only four extra-base hits. They also committed no errors and walked nine times.

The Tigers had seven runs on seven hits including five extra-base hits, LSU batters struck out 15 times and drew eight walks. LSU also committed two errors bringing their season total to 33.

Texas A&M got on the board first in the top of the second inning on a pair of RBI sac-flies from Taylor Smith and Logan Britt to take a 2-0 lead.

LSU would answer in the bottom half with a two-run home run from Giovanni DiGiacomo, his third of the season to make it 2-2.

In the bottom of the third inning, Dylan Crews would give the Tigers their first lead of the game on a solo home run to right-center field, his fifth to make it 3-2.

LSU’s lead would not last long as Ryan Tragac hit an RBI triple down the right-field line to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning at 3-3. Texas A&M would retake the lead at 4-3 on an RBI single from Britt.

Tragac would add on to the Aggie lead in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-3, Britt would hit his second RBI sac-fly of the game to make it 6-3.

The Tigers would add two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Tyler McManus solo home run, his second of the season. Cade Doughty would cut the lead to 6-5 on an RBI double to the left-center field gap scoring Jacob Berry.

The Aggies added another run in the top of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded wild pitch to make it 7-5.

McManus would come up with a clutch two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded and two outs to tie the game at 7-7.

The Aggies would retake the lead on an error by the Tigers allowing Tragac to score from second to give them an 8-7 lead. Kole Kaler added another run for Texas A&M with an RBI single to extend their lead back to two at 9-7.

Troy Claunch would add some more insurance runs for the Aggies as he hit a two-run double to make it a four-run game.

LSU will look to avoid the sweep in the series finale on Sunday, March 20, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

