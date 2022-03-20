BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans can tie Lakers for 9-seed with win in Atlanta on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans are 1-0 in their current three-game road trip.
New Orleans Pelicans are 1-0 in their current three-game road trip.(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans (29-41, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (35-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on New Orleans.

The Hawks have gone 23-13 in home games. Atlanta is 18-26 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pelicans have gone 13-21 away from home. New Orleans allows 109.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 27 the Hawks won 102-99 led by 31 points from Trae Young, while Devonte’ Graham scored 21 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 45.6% and averaging 28.0 points for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brandon Ingram is shooting 46.2% and averaging 22.8 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (quad), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

