Zack: A perfect Sunday; all eyes on Tuesday’s severe threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the first day of astronomical spring and it will certainly feel like spring later today!

Sunday is shaping up to be A+ weather as sunny skies are set to dominate. Not only will the sun be nice but the temperatures quite pleasant. Highs will climb into the low 70′s with lots of low humidity so a good feeling, warm end to the weekend is on tap.

Quickly things will transition heading into the start of a new work week. Southerly winds will pick up bringing increasing humidity and more clouds to the forecast. Any rain should stay away on Monday but the same can’t be said for Tuesday.

In fact, a major severe weather outbreak is looking likely across the Deep South on Tuesday. This could spell the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a moderate risk three days out which is quite rare. All residents in our viewing area should be monitoring the forecast as Tuesday could be a dangerous weather day.

The Tuesday mess is out of here by Wednesday leading us into another beautiful stretch of weather. The end of this upcoming week possibly extending all the way to next weekend looks sunny and cool. Temperatures will remain below-normal too.

