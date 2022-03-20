Zack: A perfect Sunday, but eyes already on Tuesday’s severe storm threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the first day of astronomical spring and it will certainly feel like spring on Sunday.

Today is shaping up as A+ weather, as sunny skies are set to dominate. Not only will the sun be nice but the temperatures will be quite pleasant. Highs will climb into the low 70s with low humidity, so a good-feeling end to the weekend is on tap.

Quickly things will transition heading into the start of a new work week. Southerly winds will pick up, bringing more humidity and clouds into the forecast. The rain should stay away Monday, but the same can’t be said for Tuesday.

In fact, a major severe weather outbreak is looking likely across the Deep South on Tuesday. This could spell the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a moderate risk three days out, which is quite rare. All residents in our viewing area should be monitoring the forecast, as Tuesday could be a dangerous weather day.

The Tuesday mess is out of here by Wednesday, leading us into another beautiful stretch of weather. The end of this upcoming week -- possibly extending all the way to next weekend -- looks sunny and cool. Temperatures will remain below normal, too.

