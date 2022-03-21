12-year-old stabbed, mother and children struck with vehicle during car theft, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a 12-year-old girl and striking multiple people with their car after stealing their keys.

Police say Anthony Moss, 51, broke into a home in the 7800 block of Bass Street around 9:43 p.m. on March 19 and took a woman’s car keys. The victim and her children fought with Moss to get the keys back, during which Moss allegedly stabbed the woman’s 12-year-old daughter in the stomach.

Moss tried to flee in the woman’s vehicle, but the family again tried to stop him from leaving, NOPD says.

Moss reportedly struck the woman and two of her children with the vehicle before getting away.

The car is described as a 2014 Kia Forte with Louisiana license plate 168-DYO.

Moss is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), aggravated assault, violation of protective orders, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

