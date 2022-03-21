BBB Accredited Business
18-wheeler and Amtrak train collide in Tickfaw, sheriff says

crash
crash(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TICKFAW, La. (WVUE) - A commercial 18-wheeler truck and an Amtrak train collided Monday evening on Highway 51 in Tickfaw, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that there are no reported injuries.

Authorities say that the incident occurred at Highway 51 and Bonfiglio Lane north of Tickfaw.

Traffic congestion is expected in the area for the next few hours.

