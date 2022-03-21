Bruce: Calm today before Tuesday storm threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Your Monday will be a dry day but you will notice some changes. Clouds move in later today, south winds pick up and humidity will be on the rise. This is all association with a strong spring storm that moves in from the west tomorrow. It will be a warmer day as highs hot the upper 70s.

Bruce: Tomorrow will be a day to be weather aware. After noon storms move in from the west through 10pm. There is a high threat of a few strong tornadoes, winds 55mph+ and hail. Storm prediction center has us in a level 4 out of 5. pic.twitter.com/lsyPHCpYXV — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 21, 2022

Tuesday is the storm day, and these storms will bring a severe weather risk. The timing brings the worst of the weather into Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi during the afternoon and evening hours. This line of weather, along with any storms forming ahead of the line, will bring a chance for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds. Outside of the severe risk, there will be periods of heavy rainfall as the lines progress through our area. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a Level 3 or 4 out of 5 which is an Enhanced or Moderate risk.

This rough weather Tuesday moves out of here by the nighttime hours, leaving us another stretch of some beautiful conditions. Late week looks sunny and cool, with highs falling back into the 60s and lows in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.