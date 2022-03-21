Coworkers remember Bourbon Street bartender killed by stray bullet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Charles Spencer Hudson, was well known and well-liked on Bourbon Street. Everyone knew him as Spencer.

“He was a solid guy, hard worker and everybody liked him,” says Phillip Aguilar.

“He was always positive, always willing to work hard and that’s how he lived his life. He worked hard, but he played hard,” says the General Manager of Cats Meow, Dave Onstad.

Hudson was killed in what Onstad calls a senseless act of violence that unfolded in the street.

A man was fatally shot in the chest inside a Bourbon Street business early Sunday (March 20), New Orleans police said. (Image courtesy of Earthcam.com)

Police arrested Daphney Jackson, 24, on manslaughter and weapons charges. Court documents show Jackson was arguing with another woman when police say she pulled out a gun and fired twice. Police say one of those bullets actually went into Cats Meow. Onstad told FOX 8 Hudson was working behind the bar when suddenly he was shot in the chest and quickly passed away.

“It was such a crazy thing because it appears that it may have gone through two shutter doors, a window, a wooden partition and traveled another 30 feet before striking Spencer,” Onstad says. “He was behind the bar. We were winding the night down. The bartender that he was working with that night... were just talking about what a good night they were having. Spencer was smiling and said I can’t wait to go upstairs and count my tips. He was very excited about the night when all of sudden he gets hit. He looked at the bartender and said, what happened. Then he grabbed his chest and fell and he was gone.”

Hudson, originally from Georgia, had been an employee of Cats for more than 20 years and was described as a fun-loving person.

CRIMETRACKER

‘He was full of life’: Friends and family remember Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet

Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says

“You think nothing but good thoughts of Spencer. He was just a great guy and it’s truly a loss to everybody,” says Onstad.

Cats Meow says it’s gathering grief counselors for their employees as they deal with the tragic loss.

Jackson remains locked up on a $450,000 dollar bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.