‘He was full of life’: Friends and family remember Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As new parents, Dominique Thompson and her husband were up late Sunday morning when she received a text message around 2 a.m.

”She said there was a shooting at Cat’s Meow… all she said was its Spenser,” said Thompson.

The sudden finality of her long-time and dear friend’s death, Thompson says it just didn’t make sense.

”He was just this huge presence and just force of like he was full of life, you know, and now like, in literally an instant, he’s gone,” said Thompson.

She remembers meeting 46-year-old Charles Spenser Hudson in 2012 when she first applied for a job at the Cat’s Meow. She says her would-be husband, she, and Spenser became fast friends.

”He was kind of mischievous you know he liked to stir up some fun trouble. It sounds so cliche to say he lived his life to the fullest, but he really did, and always having fun. You’re not going to meet anyone saying, ‘Spencer, oh we don’t like him.’ Everyone who knew him liked him,” said Thompson.

Thompson remembers he had a thirst for knowledge and loved traveling. Working in the service industry made that possible.

”I know he would be laughing so hard right now, he’s almost like oh I went out in a blaze of glory,” said Thompson.

Early Sunday morning, the NOPD investigated a shooting in the 700 block of Bourbon Street. Thompson said a fight outside the bar escalated into a shooting, with a stray bullet killing the longtime bar worker. Police arrested 24-year-old Daphney Jackson on manslaughter and weapons charges.”

She was a young woman, 24, frontal lobe just finished developing. So it’s like you ruined your life, so what can we do not only to save the Spenser’s of the world, but how do we stop young people from adopting this mindset of feeling like they need to bring a deadly weapon with them and then using it,” said Thompson.

Thompson says as a former service industry worker, her friend’s death is renewing an old push for stricter security measures on Bourbon Street.

”Seriously look at one entrance one exit metal detectors,” said Thompson.

She says she now knows how it feels.

”I feel so much sadness and so much rage,” she said.

She pledges to remember that same fire Spenser had for life to hopefully save someone else’s life.

”It’s just got to be a slap in the face to every person’s family and friends that it’s already happened to… Take this up as their personal fight like I should have done multiple shootings ago, because it could be someone you know and love, we need to make this all our fight now,” said Thompson.

Jackson’s bond was set at $450,000.

The Cat’s Meow has not yet responded to request for comment.

