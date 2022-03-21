I-10 lighting projects nearing completion, but still a ways to go, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - First impressions matter. For the thousands of tourists driving into the Crescent City on I-10, one of New Orleans’ main thoroughfares, they’re greeted with darkness.

For years, FOX 8 has been reporting on issues causing the highway lights on I-10 to malfunction. From thieves stealing copper wiring, to hurricanes, to just a lack of maintenance, there’s been a struggle to light the three-mile stretch of highway from Morrison Road to Read Boulevard.

“They’ve got to fix these lights, that’s not right,” said Myra Robinson, a New Orleans East resident. “You want people to keep coming down here, tourists and all. People can’t see nothing.”

Robinson said she often uses the highway to get where she’s going, often with her children in tow. But she doesn’t feel safe.

“It’s scary. Especially with the crime, people getting carjacked,” she said.

Back in 2020, FOX 8 reported that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) de-energized the lighting to replace the entire lighting infrastructure, on the ramps and within the median at Morrison Rd. and at Read Blvd.

Over the last three years, DOTD has been doing a series of projects that encompass the Morrison Road interchange, Crowder Boulevard interchange and Read Boulevard interchange. The project involves the total rehabilitation of the lighting system, both the lights on the interchange as well as the lights running between them.

Scott Boyle, Assistant District Administrator of Operations for DOTD, said since beginning the project, the department has finished Read Boulevard, but the other two projects are still ongoing.

Crowder will be finished in a matter of four to six weeks, while Morrison will take longer.

“We don’t have a current timeline, but I anticipate that that may be the better part of three to four months,” Boyle said.

The construction on the Morrison Interchange was almost wrapped up, but then Hurricane Ida hit.

The storm seriously impacted the infrastructure in place, setting crews back. DOTD has to get approval from the Federal Highway Administration to fund the repairs from Ida.

“These are complicated projects, they take time,” Boyle said. “There are unforeseen issues that occur.”

Once they finish the repairs, DOTD turns the lights over to the city to keep up with maintenance. But as was shown in another FOX 8 Defenders story last week, the city is behind in its own repairs of roadway lighting.

More than 4,000 lights across the city are out, or around 7.6% of the total lighting grid.

FOX 8 is still waiting on a response from the city at the time this article was published.

DOTD’s response can be viewed below:

State highways in Louisiana are designed to operate without the need for lighting. Consequently, DOTD does not own, maintain, or operate any lighting at this location. Rather, it is up to each community to decide whether street lighting is a priority for local tax dollars. If lighting is installed along state highways, it is typically paid for, owned, maintained, and operated by the local government (city, town, or parish). A permit must be obtained from DOTD prior to any installation work so that we can ensure that the lighting meets all safety requirements. For Interstate highways, DOTD through FHWA, may participate to fund a portion of the initial installation costs. However, the local government must enter into an agreement to maintain and operate the lighting.

