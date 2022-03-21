Latest college baseball rankings: March 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest college baseball rankings have been released in the four major polls. The LSU Tigers (15-5, 1-2) are coming off a series loss to Texas A&M over the weekend.

The Tigers committed a total of six errors in the three games against the Aggies bringing their season total to 35. LSU has committed an error in every game but two.

LSU has dropped out of Baseball America’s Top 25 rankings and dropped in of the other three polls. Below are the full rankings for the major polls that the Tigers are ranked in.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m.

D1 Baseball :

Ole Miss (15-4) Texas (17-5) Arkansas (16-3) Vanderbilt (17-2) Tennessee (19-1) Oregon State (14-4) Florida State (13-6) Florida (15-5) Oklahoma State (14-6) Virginia (19-1) Arizona (15-4) Notre Dame (12-4) North Carolina (17-3) Georgia Tech (15-5) Liberty (14-4) Texas Tech (17-4) Georgia (16-4) Louisville (16-4) TCU (14-5) Texas State (18-3) LSU (15-5) Maryland (16-3) Gonzaga (14-4) Clemson (15-4) Connecticut (14-3)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper :

Vanderbilt (17-2) Tennessee (19-1) Virginia (19-1) Texas (17-5) Arkansas (16-3) North Carolina (17-3) Georgia (16-4) Ole Miss (15-4) Texas State (18-3) Arizona (15-4) Oregon State (14-4) Georgia Tech (15-5) Florida (15-5) LSU (15-5) Louisville (16-4) Texas Tech (17-4) Purdue (17-1) Old Dominion (16-2) Notre Dame (12-4) Liberty (14-4) Oregon (13-6) Florida State (13-6) Miami (13-6) Gonzaga (14-4) Oklahoma State (14-5)

Perfect Game :

Tennessee (19-1) Vanderbilt (17-2) Texas (17-5) Oklahoma State (14-5) Ole Miss (15-4) Arkansas (16-3) Oregon State (14-4) Virginia (19-1) Notre Dame (12-4) Florida State (13-6) Texas Tech (17-4) Georgia Tech (15-5) TCU (14-5) Florida (15-5) Arizona (15-4) Liberty (14-4) North Carolina (17-3) UCONN (14-3) Louisville (16-4) Texas State (18-3) LSU (15-5) Miami (13-6) Maryland (16-3) Wake Forest (16-4) Clemson (15-4)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.