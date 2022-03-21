BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.(Con Fire via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Police block off a portion of Bienville Street near N. Cortez Street after a woman was...
Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Mid-City homicide suspects images released
NOPD releases images of individuals wanted in connection with gruesome Mid-City homicide
Mid-City homicide suspects images released
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade
Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on becoming a Supreme Court justice
“You wouldn’t say you’re an activist judge?” Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jacks
Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to...
6-year-old girl dies in drive-by shooting while watching TV, police say
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has COVID, won’t travel to Europe