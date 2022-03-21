BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘Mulkey Magic’ continues as Tigers take on Ohio State in NCAA Tournament

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team takes on No. 6 seed Ohio State at 7 p.m. Monday, Mar. 21.

RELATED: Cherry, Pointer lead LSU past No. 14 seed Jackson State

Many are expected to come out and support as 7,890 fans packed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon to see the Lady Tigers take on Jackson State.

RELATED: No. 3 seed Tigers take on No. 6 seed Buckeyes in primetime

Fans said the “Mulkey Mania” is very much alive as Coach Kim Mulkey recreates the magic from years past.

“She gets everybody going and she believes, and she did so much with this team,” said Sandy Martin, a Kim Mulkey fan. “This wasn’t her team, and she didn’t expect much to happen in the first year and look at our team. We watched them from the very beginning. I mean they were connected but now there so much more connected they play off of each other and we feel like she brought that out of them.”

“She’s just a really good role model for all of college students here and all of Baton Rouge as well,” said Toni Malley from New Roads.

The LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes square off Monday night for a spot in the sweet 16.

The Tigers and Buckeyes will play at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Tickets are going fast, but you can find some for $20 here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Police block off a portion of Bienville Street near N. Cortez Street after a woman was...
Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Mid-City homicide suspects images released
NOPD releases images of individuals wanted in connection with gruesome Mid-City homicide
Mid-City homicide suspects images released
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says

Latest News

NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play