New Orleans commander named Montgomery police chief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced the name of its new police chief. According to Mayor Steven Reed, Darryl Albert will be at the department’s helm.

Reed formally introduce Albert to the public during a news conference Monday.

Tony Garrett with Crimestoppers discussed Darryl Albert being named new MPD chief. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

According to the city, Albert brings more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and most recently served as commander of the Special Operations Division of the New Orleans Police Department. During his time in New Orleans, Albert held several positions, including Deputy Chief of Field Operations, the largest Bureau within New Orleans Police Department, Commander of NOPD Crime laboratory, and commander of criminal investigations division for homicide.

According to the city, Albert also served twice as Deputy Superintendent for two different administrations.

The city said Albert led units that “slashed” New Orleans’ murder rate while significantly reducing instances of violent crime. He was also instrumental in leading city-wide recovery efforts preparation, deployment, and recovery efforts amid Hurricane Katrina and other major storm and emergency events.

In February, Reed extended the employment offer to Albert, noting that he was an “exceptional candidate,” and the city was “very lucky” to have him. He described Albert as a good fit for the city and will bring trust and transparency to MPD.

Reed added that Albert has a plan to address the uptick in crime in Montgomery.

Albert earned a master’s degree in the study of Criminal Justice from Southern University at New Orleans and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Management from Concordia University. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, Internal Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Police Executive Research Forum.

The hunt for the city’s newest police chief began after the city announced the resignation of former Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finely in June.

Albert will start on March 28. According to Griffith Waller, his salary is $180,721.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.