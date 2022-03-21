BBB Accredited Business
OFFICIAL: LSU hires Matt McMahon as new men’s basketball head coach

Murray State head coach Matt McMahon directs his team during the first half of a college...
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon directs his team during the first half of a college basketball game against San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has hired Matt McMahon from Murray State to replace Will Wade as the men’s basketball head coach, the university announced Monday, March 21.

RELATED: No. 6 seed LSU falls to No. 11 seed Iowa State in low-scoring game

“I’m excited to join the best athletic department – and the most iconic brand – in all of college sports. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get to work,” McMahon said Monday.

A private jet departed Baton Rouge in the afternoon, landing at a small airport in Murray, Ky. The plane then departed Murray just after 5 p.m., returning to Baton Rouge. The plane was scheduled to land in Baton Rouge at 6:15 p.m. Monday, flight records show.

Former Murray State men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon gets ready to depart from Murray...
Former Murray State men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon gets ready to depart from Murray Ky. for Baton Rouge, La. after being hired by LSU on March 21, 2022.(Liam Niemeyer / WKMS)

He will be officially introduced on Tuesday, March 22, according to LSU officials.

“It was essential for us to hire a coach with a winning standard of performance, as well as the consistency and character to elevate our men’s basketball program to new heights,” said LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “Matt is exactly what we were looking for. His vision for our program and his values as a leader align perfectly with ours as an institution, and he has a proven track record of identifying talent, developing student-athletes, and building championship basketball programs. We are excited to welcome, Matt, Mary, and their three children to Baton Rouge, and we are ready to work together to write the next championship chapter for LSU Basketball.”

“I want to thank President Tate, Scott Woodward, and Stephanie Rempe for the incredible opportunity to be the next head basketball coach at LSU,” added McMahon. “My family and I are extremely excited to join the Baton Rouge community and lead the LSU Basketball program forward. I look forward to building relationships with our current players and recruiting elite student-athletes to LSU, and I’m excited to join the best athletic department - and the most iconic brand - in all of college sports. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get to work.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first broke the news of the expected hire via Twitter earlier in the day.

The 43-year-old led the Racers to a 31-3 overall record this season. Murray State lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to St. Peter’s.

In seven seasons, his record was 154-67 (.697).

RELATED: Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU

LSU has fired head basketball coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong on Saturday, March 12, university officials said.
Will Wade ends his 5-year tenure in scandal after the NCAA details misconduct in a 17-page document.

LSU fired Wade on March 12, just days after receiving the NCAA notice of violations. Those NCAA violations have reportedly occurred since 2017, and are related to an FBI wire-tapping scandal involving Wade.

SPORTS- Winston returns as Saints QB, LSU hires McMahon, Pels beat Hawks
