Severe storms expected on Tuesday

Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are the threats
By David Bernard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A powerful area of low pressure will move across the region on Tuesday. Ahead of the storms winds will gust to near 40 mph. By midday Tuesday and into the afternoon the line of severe storms will move across the FOX 8 viewing area and exit the Mississippi Gulf Coast by the evening hours. Tornadoes, damaging winds of 60 mph or higher along with large hail are expected with the storms. In addition a flood watch is in effect for the Northshore.

After Tuesday the weather will turn sunny, cooler and dry. A couple of dry cold fronts will move through into the weekend keeping the chilly mornings and sunny afternoons around into the weekend. There is not another storm chance until maybe later next week.

