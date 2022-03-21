Zack: Severe weather outbreak expected on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather transition has begun, as the Gulf is opening back up, leading to a rough day of storms across the Deep South on Tuesday.

Monday will remain on the quiet side. A southerly breeze will pick up, allowing for moisture levels to rise and clouds to roll in. The week will start dry and feel very warm. Highs this afternoon will rise into the upper 70s.

Tuesday is the storm day, and these storms will bring a severe weather risk. The timing brings the worst of the weather into Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi during the afternoon and evening hours. This line of weather, along with any storms forming ahead of the line, will bring a chance for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds. Outside of the severe risk, there will be periods of heavy rainfall as the lines progress through our area. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a Level 3 or 4 out of 5 which is an Enhanced or Moderate risk.

This rough weather Tuesday moves out of here by the nighttime hours, leaving us another stretch of some beautiful conditions. Late week looks sunny and cool, with highs falling back into the 60s and lows in the 40s.

