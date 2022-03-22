BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl from Utah.

Utah police said Areli Arroyo Osuno was found in Texas, ABC4 reported.

The report also said that the suspect, David Lopez, 20, is in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
Double murder suspect killed
Double murder suspect killed
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas