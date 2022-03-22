BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bill to ban use of handheld cellphones, other devices heads to full La. House of Representatives

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bill to ban hand-held cellphone use advanced to full La. House of Representatives on Monday.

Supporters say lives are being lost because of drivers who are focused on texting and watching videos while driving.

Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge is sponsoring House Bill 376.

“I’ve seen so many drivers that are either speaking on the phone, texting, looking at Netflix whatever,” said Huval.

Huval is making another attempt to ban handheld cellphone use and the use of other wireless telecommunications devices like computers to text, post to social media, or view videos while driving.

Some lawmakers pointed to tragic outcomes of such actions by drivers.

“There was a guy killed right by my company’s office there out from Fort Polk. He was running 65 mph on a four-lane highway and run up under the bus with a busload of kids, you know, thank God nobody was killed but him,” said Rep. Wayne Schamerhorn, R-Hornbeck.

However, under the bill, the ban would not include devices or components that are permanently attached to a vehicle or devices used hands-free.

Language in the legislation says, “Wireless telecommunications device” shall not mean include 22 any device or component that is permanently affixed to a motor vehicle…It does not include a hands-free wireless telephone.”

Lt. Brian Lee of La. State Police answered lawmakers’ questions about the legislation.

“The way this bill is currently written the violation is if the phone is in your hand, so if you have that phone in your hand and it’s not affixed to the vehicle in some type of suction cup or holder then you’re in violation of this law,” said Lee.

Rep. Joe Marino, I-Gretna asked, “So, if I put my phone in a cup and text away I’m not breaking the law?”

Lee responded, “For an officer to be able to stop you, he would just have to see you with that phone in your hand.”

And under the proposed new law it wouldn’t be necessary for law enforcement to see the contents of the phone the driver is caught using.

“There’s no need to see the contents anymore. Once the officer observes the phone in your hand, you’re in violation of 32:300.5,” said Lee.

Current law already prohibits the use of cellphones in school districts, still, a question was raised about law enforcement possibly being distracted.

“If an officer, he can see if you’re missing a taillight, he can see if you’re swerving, he can see if you’re speeding, if he’s focusing on somebody’s hand next to their ear that in itself is a scary proposition for me, that’s creating a hazard where the officer could cause a wreck,” said Rep. Mack Marcel Cormier, D-Belle Chasse.

Also, the bill requires officers issuing citations to record the race of the driver because of racial profiling concerns.

“Information is gathered and they can actually identify whether or not racial profiling is being used to give the tickets for this,” said Huval.

The bill has the support of police chiefs and some insurers. Jennifer Smith of DistractedDriving.org said two dozen other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Police block off a portion of Bienville Street near N. Cortez Street after a woman was...
Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw

Latest News

Mid-City homicide suspects images released
NOPD releases images of individuals wanted in connection with gruesome Mid-City homicide
Police block off a portion of Bienville Street near N. Cortez Street after a woman was...
Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Who Dats react to Jameis Winston returning as Saints’ starting quarterback
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Schools closing or going virtual in anticipation of severe weather on Tuesday