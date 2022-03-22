Bruce: Tornado watch in effect through 7pm tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through 7pm tonight.

Expect a few stray midday showers as the line approaches. The biggest threat will move through between 2pm and 9pm. Strong southerly winds are picking up ahead of this storm system, which means wind gusts of 40 mph or higher at times today.

Bruce: Tornado watch is in effect through 7pm tonight for all od southeast LA and coastal MS. Timing looks like 2pm through 9pm. Possible tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/onuSEKN1Im — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 22, 2022

After the lunch hour, the squall line will enter our portion of the state, bringing with it severe hazards. That includes the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rain/flooding. A Flood Watch has been put up for the North Shore and we all can expect to go under a Tornado Watch later today. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the entire FOX 8 viewing area for an Enhanced to Moderate risk for severe weather today.

Ahead of the storms, make sure you have a severe weather plan. Also make sure you have a way to be alerted, and stay tuned to the latest forecast.

This mess moves out of here by this evening, so the severe risk will not linger into the night. In fact, we have a stretch of some really great weather ahead after this storm system departs. A run of sunny and cool days is on the way through the end of the week and possibly through the upcoming weekend.

