A few Thursday clouds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another cold front will move in during the day on Thursday. It could bring a few clouds and maybe even a few sprinkles. Otherwise there should be a fair amount of sun.

The weather will be outstanding into the weekend. Lots of sun can be expected. Temperatures will remain chilly in the morning and nice and mild during the afternoons.

Lows will mostly be in the 40s away from the lake and around 50 on the South shore. Highs will be seasonable in the lower to mid 70s.

It turns breezy and warmer for the start of next week with highs around 80 degrees. There could be a chance for a few spotty storms by the middle of the week otherwise it’s dry until then.

