BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

A few Thursday clouds

Beautiful for the weekend
No rain into the weekend
No rain into the weekend(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another cold front will move in during the day on Thursday. It could bring a few clouds and maybe even a few sprinkles. Otherwise there should be a fair amount of sun.

The weather will be outstanding into the weekend. Lots of sun can be expected. Temperatures will remain chilly in the morning and nice and mild during the afternoons.

Lows will mostly be in the 40s away from the lake and around 50 on the South shore. Highs will be seasonable in the lower to mid 70s.

It turns breezy and warmer for the start of next week with highs around 80 degrees. There could be a chance for a few spotty storms by the middle of the week otherwise it’s dry until then.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

The remains of a recently harvest tract of forest land near Pine Grove, La., heavily damaged in...
Months after Ida, Louisiana’s forest industry copes with the loss of thousands of trees
Arabi damage clean up
Arabi damage clean up
LA insurance reform
LA insurance reform
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Hurricane victims sound off over insurance issues; Gov. Edwards & lawmakers seek insurance reforms
Linda Frickey Vigil
Family and friends gather to remember car jacking victim Linda Frickey, write her name on the levee