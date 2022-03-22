BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Current and Former City Leaders Refer to Fatal Carjacking as “Pizza Kitchen’ Moment

By Rob Masson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans councilmembers say the 4 juveniles arrested in Monday’s carjacking death should be tried for murder as adults. They say the community outrage has been overwhelming, and they hope to channel that outrage into change.

“I’ve never seen so many people upset and feeling like this could be a potential tipping point in the city,” said councilmember Joe Giarusso.

In a city where carjackings have been on the rise for the past year and a half, a 73-year-old woman’s death draws anger.

“I’m moving out in nine days, so the countdown is going,” said Mid-City resident, and witness, Austin Northcutt.

“A couple of people believe this is this time’s Louisiana pizza kitchen,” said Giarusso.

In 1996, the murders of three people at a French Quarter pizza shop Sparked protests and galvanized the city to do more to fight crime. 26 years later some believe Monday’s murder of a grandmother, Linda Frickey, after being dragged beneath her own SUV by four teenage carjackers, could prompt change.

“People are angry and sad,” said councilmember Helena Moreno.

All four of the teenagers arrested for Frickey’s killing had been arrested before and councilmembers Believe they should be charged as adults.

“Yes, I do believe that the DA should consider prosecuting them as adults,” said Moreno.

They are also upset that four dangerous juveniles slipped through the cracks, and they are now calling for an audit of the city’s juvenile justice system.

“What’s not working we will scrap, and whatever is working we’ll have to beat them up,” said Moreno.

But a former New Orleans police chief, involved in previous reforms, says the council should do more.

“This is a pizza kitchen moment but it’s four years in the making. The crime stats have gotten worse and worse for murders and carjackings,”

Serpas says the city needs more officers involved in proactive patrolling.

“It’s long past time for the City Council to direct the police department to reduce up to 50 percent of the calls for service that have no police component,” said Serpas.

Depending on who you talk to, they are between 200 and 500 officers short of where they should be and councilmembers want changes to try and boost police ranks.

“That department has been properly funded. I would just want to make sure that the money is flowing where it needs to,” said councilman Joe Giarusso. He’s calling for the removal of hiring roadblocks, and restructuring of pay and promotions to keep experienced officers, as the Frickey family mourns, and citizen frustration grows.

The City’s experienced 43 murders by this time last year. The number is already up to 62, so far this year. Councilmember Giarusso says the NOPD Is funded for 1400 officers and needs to work harder to get to that number. But he says in this case, arrests were made, but other elements of the system broke down.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

Double murder suspect killed
Double murder suspect killed
Family in Arabi with special needs daughter recovering from injuries from the tornado
Family in Arabi with special needs daughter recovering from injuries from the tornado
Residents in St. Bernard Parish began recovery and rebuild
Residents in St. Bernard Parish began recovery and rebuild
Maria Celeste Burke
Víctima del tornado Arabi en condición estable después de que la casa vuele a la calle
Maria Celeste Burke
Arabi tornado victim in stable condition after house flies onto the street