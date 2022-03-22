La. to receive over $1.7B in funding for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will receive nearly $1.7 billion from the federal government for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida that hit the state between 2020 and 2021, state lawmakers announced Tuesday, March 22.

Rep. Garret Graves explained the state is being allocated $1,287,770,000 in disaster relief for natural disasters thanks to a law passed in Sept. 2021.

Sen. Bill Cassidy explained areas in the state, which were specifically impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, will also receive an additional $450 million in supplemental disaster aid for those hurricanes.

“Within one month of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, we secured billions of dollars in federal funding to help south Louisiana recover and are continuing to work on more funds. This is welcomed news, but it shouldn’t have taken six months for the funds to be allocated. We have hurricane victims that needed these funds back in September when we passed the law. This is a great first step and down payment, but there remains more work to be done to get these funds in motion and to help those still struggling to recover from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. We are approaching the 2022 hurricane season – we’ve got to get these funds moving as soon as possible before any storm inevitably barrels through the Gulf,” Graves said.

Congressman Troy Carter said this announcement is yet another example of the federal government showing up for the people of Louisiana.

“This more than $1.27 billion infusion into our state will not only help communities rebuild and recover from Hurricane Ida and recent floods, but will help build long-term strength and resiliency in our systems,” said Carter. “These funds, along with the Infrastructure Law, are historic investments for Louisiana. I am proud to have supported and voted for these efforts.”

Dr. Cassidy stressed that for the first time, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is providing local communities with direct allocations of Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) money.

“This is hard-earned relief for South Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We still have a long road to go to fully recover, but this level of funding helps tremendously. We will continue to work to address unmet needs.”

Breakdown of the allocations:

State of Louisiana is receiving $1,272,346,000.

Baton Rouge is receiving $4,648,000.

Lake Charles is receiving $10,776,000.

Areas impacted by Laura and Delta are receiving $450 million.

