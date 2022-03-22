BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn

Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.(Martinus/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was arrested Sunday night for asking bystanders on a street to take her infant child, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check when they discovered the woman with her baby.

Corpus Christi police said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Yessenia Cardenas was walking down the street and attempting to give her infant away. The child is less than 2 weeks old.

Witnesses told officers they stopped to speak with Cardenas and then she asked them to take her baby. The witnesses took the child and immediately called 911.

Police said medics checked on the infant as well as Cardenas, who “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic.”

The baby was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. Cardenas was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
The driver who allegedly went past was issued a court summons for passing a stopped school bus...
School bus driver protects student after another car fails to stop
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
GRAPHIC: US government formally accuses Russia of comitting war crimes
Sen. Cory Booker cut through a tense day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge...
Sen. Booker gets emotional at Jackson hearing: 'You have earned this spot'