New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Honore, the 17-year-old accused of murder in Monday’s carjacking and dragging death of Linda Frickey, had a previous violent crime allegation charged in adult Criminal District Court that was dropped last year by District Attorney Jason Williams’ office, court records show.

Honore and two co-defendants who are not accused in Frickey’s death were charged as adults for another alleged carjacking nearly two years ago when he was 15. Former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office charged Honore in that case in June 2020, along with co-defendants Aaliyah Thompson (then 17) and Miguel Leon Jr. (then 17).

Williams was sworn in as the Orleans Parish DA in January 2021, and court records show his office dropped the prosecution against all three defendants two months later, on March 10, 2021.

The court record shows Honore was ordered to home confinement, and later incarcerated at the Orleans Juvenile Justice Center, while awaiting prosecution. He was ordered freed from confinement after Williams’ office told the court it was dropping the case.

Williams’ office told Fox 8 the victim in the 2020 case was related to one of the defendants, and that the prosecution was dropped at the request of family members.

