BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD releases images of individuals wanted in connection with gruesome Mid-City homicide

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has released images of four suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of a 73-year-old woman in Mid-City on Monday.

READ MORE Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans

The family of the victim confirmed her identity as Linda Frickey, of Waggaman.

The incident was reported as a carjacking but after officers arrived on the scene in the 300 block of North Scott Street around 1:30 p.m. they found the victim unresponsive on the ground and her arm dismembered from her body. EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

Mid-City homicide suspects images released
Mid-City homicide suspects images released(NOPD)

Police say that after the suspects carjacked the victim, she was dragged considerable distance from her vehicle.

Following an investigation, detectives believe the pictured individuals on surveillance video are responsible for the violent incident that occurred Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of those responsible is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Police block off a portion of Bienville Street near N. Cortez Street after a woman was...
Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw

Latest News

Police block off a portion of Bienville Street near N. Cortez Street after a woman was...
Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Who Dats react to Jameis Winston returning as Saints’ starting quarterback
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Schools closing or going virtual in anticipation of severe weather on Tuesday