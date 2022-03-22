NOPD releases images of individuals wanted in connection with gruesome Mid-City homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has released images of four suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of a 73-year-old woman in Mid-City on Monday.

The family of the victim confirmed her identity as Linda Frickey, of Waggaman.

The incident was reported as a carjacking but after officers arrived on the scene in the 300 block of North Scott Street around 1:30 p.m. they found the victim unresponsive on the ground and her arm dismembered from her body. EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

Police say that after the suspects carjacked the victim, she was dragged considerable distance from her vehicle.

Following an investigation, detectives believe the pictured individuals on surveillance video are responsible for the violent incident that occurred Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of those responsible is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

