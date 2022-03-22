One dead; one injured in Marrero shooting, sheriff says
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in Marrero Tuesday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that the incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6200 block of August Ave. near Ames Blvd.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.