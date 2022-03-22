Overtime Podcast: Full breakdown of Winston re-signing with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston is back in the Black and Gold after re-signing with the Saints on a two-year deal. The contract is worth $28 million, with $21 million guaranteed.

FOX 8 Sports’ Sean Fazende thinks the former first-round overall pick in the NFL Draft did well in this contract negotiation.

“Two years, $28 million is a good contract for Jameis Winston. I’m not sure he would’ve gotten that anywhere else. If there was any realistic offer from any other team we would’ve heard about it. I’m not sure the Saints had to pay this much. I understand it maybe soothing things over, we pursued Deshaun Watson,” said Fazende.

This contract also shows the Saints have faith Winston will be ready to roll for the 2022 season.

“You wouldn’t this if he didn’t, and not just based off of workout videos. They probably have their own intel. The social media clips are a highlight reel. That’s the best of the best. Saints probably talked to him, talked to the trainers, talked to their own doctors, and felt pretty confident. He’s five months into his recovery, and clearly he’s doing well. I didn’t think that was going to be a big issue,” said Fazende.

