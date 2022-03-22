BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pointer’s 32 points not enough as LSU falls to No. 6 seed Ohio State

LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers fell to No. 6 seed Ohio State, 79-64, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU has just two players to score in double figures, led by Khayla Pointer’s 32 points. Jailin Cherry added 12 points. LSU shot 36.8% from the field and was 2-of-8 from behind the arc. The Tigers struggled from the charity stripe, making 12-of-22.

Pointer had 30 field goal attempts, which are the most in an NCAA Tournament game in LSU history. She passed Seimone Augustus, who had 26 attempts against Baylor in 2005.

It's been a year to remember for LSU, and the fans here at the PMAC are looking forward to what the future holds.

Ohio State had a trio of players in double digits, led by Jacy Sheldon’s 23 points. She shot 52.9% from the field and dished out eight assists. Taylor Mikesell added 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep. She also shot 46% from the field. Rebeka Mikulasikova chipped in 12 points and was 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

LSU’s lone lead came early in the first quarter at 8-6. The Tigers trailed as many as 24 points, their largest deficit of the season, in the third quarter, Ohio State turned the ball over 20 times to LSU’s 11.

The Buckeyes were 10-of-22 from behind the arc while shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Ohio State opened up the third quarter with a 15-4 run to extend their eight-point lead to 19 at 49-30 4:29 left to play in the third quarter.

The Tigers scored a season-low eight points in the first quarter and finished the first half with 26 points their second-fewest total in the first half.

LSU entered the fourth quarter trailing by 20 and was able to get as close as 11 points with 2:35 left to play.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Police block off a portion of Bienville Street near N. Cortez Street after a woman was...
Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw

Latest News

NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play