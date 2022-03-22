Pointer’s 32 points not enough as LSU falls to No. 6 seed Ohio State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers fell to No. 6 seed Ohio State, 79-64, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU has just two players to score in double figures, led by Khayla Pointer’s 32 points. Jailin Cherry added 12 points. LSU shot 36.8% from the field and was 2-of-8 from behind the arc. The Tigers struggled from the charity stripe, making 12-of-22.

Pointer had 30 field goal attempts, which are the most in an NCAA Tournament game in LSU history. She passed Seimone Augustus, who had 26 attempts against Baylor in 2005.

It's been a year to remember for LSU, and the fans here at the PMAC are looking forward to what the future holds.

Ohio State had a trio of players in double digits, led by Jacy Sheldon’s 23 points. She shot 52.9% from the field and dished out eight assists. Taylor Mikesell added 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep. She also shot 46% from the field. Rebeka Mikulasikova chipped in 12 points and was 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

LSU’s lone lead came early in the first quarter at 8-6. The Tigers trailed as many as 24 points, their largest deficit of the season, in the third quarter, Ohio State turned the ball over 20 times to LSU’s 11.

The Buckeyes were 10-of-22 from behind the arc while shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Ohio State opened up the third quarter with a 15-4 run to extend their eight-point lead to 19 at 49-30 4:29 left to play in the third quarter.

The Tigers scored a season-low eight points in the first quarter and finished the first half with 26 points their second-fewest total in the first half.

LSU entered the fourth quarter trailing by 20 and was able to get as close as 11 points with 2:35 left to play.

