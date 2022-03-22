BBB Accredited Business
Proof of vaccine no longer needed to attend Pelicans games

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Unvaccinated? No problem.

Following in step with the city, the New Orleans Pelicans and ASM Global have announced that they are no longer requiring proof of vaccine to attend games in the Smoothie King Center effective immediately.

The Smoothie King Center has also been mask free since the city lifted the mask mandate on March 3.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Smoothie King Center recommend that guests be vaccinated, stay up to date with booster shots, and carefully assess their own health and safety risks prior to entering the venue.

The Pelicans say they will continue to work closely with local and state officials, Ochsner Health, and ASM Global to monitor CDC health and safety guidance.

