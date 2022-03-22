Schools closing or going virtual in anticipation of severe weather on Tuesday

(WVUE) - Many schools are closing are having virtual classes in anticipation of severe weather on Tuesday. Our list includes:

Schools holding virtual learning

St. James

Washington

Livingston

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa, St. Charles, and Pear River County will have early dismissal.

