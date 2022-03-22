Schools closing or going virtual in anticipation of severe weather on Tuesday
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WVUE) - Many schools are closing are having virtual classes in anticipation of severe weather on Tuesday. Our list includes:
Schools holding virtual learning
- St. James
- Washington
- Livingston
- St. Tammany
Tangipahoa, St. Charles, and Pear River County will have early dismissal.
