Who Dats react to Jameis Winston returning as Saints’ starting quarterback

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many fans are happy to hear the search for the next quarterback is finally over, especially since it’s a pick fans already know and love.

“That’s really good, I think he did really well last year honestly, so I’m pretty happy about that,” Deron Hopkins said.

Fans have a whole list of reasons they think Jameis Winston will lead the Saints to victory this season.

“His confidence, his leadership, and his ability to make plays,” Justin Harris said. “I’m actually excited that he’s coming back. I know he has a two-year deal coming up, so it’s great to have another Black quarterback in the city.”

Even after the back and forth with Deshaun Watson.

“Definitely a little disappointed but there was a little uncertainty there as to whether or not he would be suspended when he came over, it would have been nice, but I’m looking forward, don’t want to look back,” Benjamin Keyhoe said.

Many think last year’s performance before his season-ending injury was an indicator Winston was the better choice anyway.

“He started off pretty good, 5 and 2 before he got hurt, so I think it’s a good fit,” Dennis Morgan said.

“He should have gotten the chance last year,” Christie Walton said. “He’s due, I would definitely say that he’s due for some good time, so hopefully, he’ll come in and take us to victory.”

But, there’s of course some Who Dats who are tired of all the shakeups.

“I don’t want either one of them! I want Drew to be here, like what’s his name, Tom Brady, ‘til he’s like 55 or 60 ready to go to AARP,” Naydja CoJoe said. “That would be best for me. They don’t need to switch. I’m a Drew girl, number nine, sorry.”

As long as the guys are ready to roll come preseason...

“And we get us another Super Bowl win and we don’t get cheated as we did before, Then I’ll be happy,” CoJoe said. “And then, maybe yeah, check back with me next summer and I’ll let you know my thoughts on that.”

