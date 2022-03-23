BBB Accredited Business
1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in Gentilly Terrace; another man fatally shot in Little Woods, NOPD says

New Orleans police are asking the public's help locating a suspect who fled the scene of a...
New Orleans police are asking the public's help locating a suspect who fled the scene of a Wednesday double shooting in this black Ford F-150 pickup truck.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and a woman critically wounded in what New Orleans police said was a double shooting Wednesday (March 23) in Gentilly Terrace, and a second man was killed in a separate shooting in Little Woods.

The ages and identities of the victims found shortly before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Providence Place were not immediately disclosed. But NOPD investigators disseminated a photograph of a black Ford F-150 truck they asked the public to help them locate, saying the suspected gunman fled the scene in the vehicle.

After responding to reports of gunfire, officers said they found the man dead inside a vehicle from a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was found on the street outside the vehicle, shot multiple times.

Police reported another homicide about three hours later. The NOPD said a male victim who was shot in the 7900 block of Dorsett Street in the Little Woods area was taken to a hospital where he was soon pronounced dead. The victim’s name and age have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the fatal shootings is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

