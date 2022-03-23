BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Sunny skies and cooler temps for several days to come

Dry skies
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a devastating night last night, with massive tornado damage, the weather pattern shifts to dry skies and cooler temps with low humidity.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler, as a northerly breeze blows in and temperatures trend downward. Highs this afternoon will only manage to make it into the upper 60s with bright sunshine. Thursday reinforcing front arrives with a very slim shower chance Thursday afternoon.

Much of the same is on the way over the next several days, as reinforcing shots of low humidity and cooler temperatures move in through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30s, 40s or 50s, depending on where you live. Afternoons will be crisp and mild, with highs in the low 70s.

It’s not until next week where we see the Gulf muggies make a return and maybe some rain chances arrive by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

