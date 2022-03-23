Chef’s Evening returns to Southeastern Louisiana University for 37th year

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Chefs Evening, Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event, returns on Sunday, March 27.

Chefs Evening brings together the region’s best chefs, caterers, bakers, and mixologists for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, made possible in part by Platinum Sponsors First Guaranty Bank and Louisiana’s First Choice Auto Auction. Guests can savor delicious food, sip tasty concoctions, place bids in the silent auction, and even toast with the President. At the end of the night, guests will vote for their favorite dishes, and the restaurants with the “Best Savory Dish” and “Best Sweet Dish” will take home the prestigious Chefs Evening awards. All funds raised at Chefs Evening go straight to student scholarships and academic programs.

“Chefs Evening has become a tradition of the university and an essential part of the Southeastern Foundation’s mission to secure financial resources for the critical needs of our students and academic programs,” said Vice President for University Advancement Wendy Lauderdale. “Our guests experience the delicious cuisine of dozens of the best restaurants and caterers around the region, an open bar, a large silent auction, and a unique opportunity to mingle with friends, all while supporting the university and the success of its students.”

For sponsors and VIPS, the evening will begin at 4:00 PM with the President’s Toast, an intimate gathering at the President’s residence featuring exclusive hors d’oeuvres from the chefs at One Thirteen Restaurant and Dr. Crain’s personal wine selections. At the toast’s conclusion, attendees will be able to make their way to Southeastern’s Pennington Center for the main Chefs Evening event, which lasts from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Many regional restaurants will be participating in Chefs Evening for the first time, while several local favorites are making their return: Cate Street Seafood Station, Cena; Hammond, Champagne Beverage, Crescent Bar, Eddie’s Famous Frozen Custard, Jacmel Inn, Lee’s Drive-In, Oak Knoll Country Club, Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, Pappy’s Stowaway Café, Roux & Brew, Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Southeastern Catering, The BLVD Lounge & Grill, The Cakery, The Cocoa Bean, The Depeaux, Trey Yuen Cuisine of China, Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux

Funds raised at Chefs Evening provide vital support for student scholarships and academic programs. Southeastern Foundation’s many partnerships help continue and elevate this beloved event, thus providing an important platform for boosting the success of the region’s university and its students. Special thanks to Entergy Services, Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Fleur De Lis Title, Hancock Whitney, La Capitol Federal Credit Union, North Oaks Health System, Vexus, Merill Lynch Wells Fargo, and Northshore Broadcasting.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Chefs Evening and the President’s Toast, visit southeastern.edu/chefsevening or call the Southeastern Foundation at 985-549-2239.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.