Coach Kelly breaks down how he will utilize the QB’s in spring football

The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge finally kicks off with spring football beginning on Thursday, March 24. Kelly will preview the spring game on Wed., March 23
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The biggest question entering the first week of LSU spring football, who will be the starting QB. Sixth year senior Myles Brennan possesses the most starts as a Tiger with three.

“Nobody has the starting position, go earn it. You’ve worked hard, he’s changed his body. He’s healthy. Remember when you threw four touchdown passes against Missouri. You’re an outstanding quarterback,” said Brian Kelly.

Brennan is dealing with some worthy adversaries for QB1 at LSU, including Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels. The California native can beat you with his arm or feet.

“I think he brings more than extending plays actually. He was in an offense and structure system, which was built on ball control this past year. Playing to a very good defense. We think there’s a lot that hasn’t been tapped into his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback,” said Kelly.

LSU will have four scholarship quarterbacks for spring ball. Brennan, Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier, and Walker Howard. With so many arms, the challenge is now to get them all worthy reps.

“It was probably the one area that I spent more time with Mike (Denbrock) and Joe (Sloan). What concept are we putting in the passing game. We’re going to go seniority to start. One through four, first end to last end,” said Kelly.

