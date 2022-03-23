BBB Accredited Business
Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction

Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man...
Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man sustained injuries to both of his arms and was taken to the hospital.(Source: WINK via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT
OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) - A tiger mauled a worker Tuesday afternoon at a Florida airboat attraction, officials said.

The attack occurred at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to Wooten’s website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.

A caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who wasn’t authorized to be with the tiger entered the enclosure, deputies said. The tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms, officials said.

The man was transported to a hospital. Officials didn’t immediately disclose his condition.

The tiger’s caretaker was able to safely contain the big cat, officials said. The tiger was not injured.

In December, a custodial worker was mauled by a tiger at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens after entering an unauthorized area. A Collier County deputy shot the animal as its jaw were wrapped around the man’s arm.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

