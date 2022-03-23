BBB Accredited Business
FBI not releasing 3 months of crime data, cites lack of law enforcement report sharing

The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of...
The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of agencies' reporting.(Cliff Owen/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT
(CNN) - The FBI says it will not release crime numbers from the last quarter of 2021 because of a lack of reporting from U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The agency said it received data from less than 10,000 of the nation’s nearly 19,000 law enforcement agencies, a number that falls under the 60% threshold the agency says it needs to release data trends by region and aggregate population groups.

Law enforcement agencies are not required to submit data to the FBI.

However, the agency said it would still post quarterly data from individual cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

